Man remanded for West Canje murder

Ravi Henry

A West Canje man was on Friday remanded for the murder of Dhanindranauth Surujnauth Mahadeo, 56.

Ravi Henry, 26, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Michelle Mathias at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that between June 17 and 22, at Vryheid Village, West Canje Berbice, he murdered Mahadeo called ‘Charlie’.

Dead: Dhanindranauth Surujnauth Mahadeo

The partly-decomposed body of the 56-year-old man was discovered in a swamp area in Vryheid Village.

An autopsy conducted on the body by Government Pathologist Dr Vivekanand Bridgemohan gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.

Dr Bridgemohan also found that there was a fractured skull and a cut to a finger on his left hand.

Meanwhile, Henry will have to return to court on August 2, for a police progress report.

On June 17, Mahadeo had left his Lot 10 Caracas Vryheid Village, West Canje Berbice home to visit a female friend but never returned.

Two days later, a missing person’s report was filed at Central Police Station in New Amsterdam.

On Saturday last, police received an anonymous call about a body found in a swamp area in Vryheid Village, West Canje.

A team of police officers arrived at the location and discovered a decomposed body in a swamp with dense vegetation, indicating stage three of decomposition.

One person, who was taken into custody, has since admitted to killing Mahadeo.

The suspect told investigators on Thursday that he met Mahadeo, who was on his way home, and started a conversation with him which resulted in an argument.

The 26-year-old man told detectives that he armed himself with a piece of iron and hit Mahadeo several times to different parts of his body.