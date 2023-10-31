Man remanded for murder of businessman’s son

Yogeendra Sukhdeo was this morning remanded to prison for the murder of his friend and business associate, Amit Singh, 21.

Sukhdeo, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts today where he was charged with the capital offence.

He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until November 28.

A postmortem examination conducted on the body of Singh, who was murdered on October 24, has revealed that he died as a result of blunt trauma to the head, face and neck.

The postmortem was conducted yesterday morning by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh.

The cause of death was given was multiple injuries including, blunt trauma to the head and face with multiple fractures, blunt trauma to the neck, and broncho aspiration of blood.

Four suspects were initially in police custody regarding the murder of Singh, the son of a popular Campbellville, Georgetown businessman which occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday last.

Singh was murdered at a house at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Among the suspects is Sukhdeo, who was said to be the mastermind behind the murder.

The other three suspects are Sukhdeo’s three employees, who have since denied their involvement in the crime.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has told this publication that police were able to confirm their respective alibis and as such, they were released from custody.

Police had reported that the victim was lured to the house under the pretext that a group of men had gold for sale.

Whilst at the house, he was brutally murdered the victim. He was then relieved of a large quantity of cash, which he had in his possession to purchase the gold.

Based on intelligence received, ranks from the Criminal Investigations Department arrested Sukhdeo who has since confessed to the crime and led police to his house at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) where the $7.7 million was stashed.