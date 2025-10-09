Man remanded for murder of 15-Y-O stepson

Balram Bessessar, called Navin, a 49-year-old labourer of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, has been remanded to prison for the murder of his 15-year-old stepson, Sudesh Singh.

The accused appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead, hence he was remanded to prison. The next court date is October 10.

It was reported that the teen, also of Stewartville, was hacked to death on October 3.

The child resided with his 35-year-old unemployed mother, Roshanini Surujballi, and the accused, in the lower flat of a two-storey wooden and concrete structure.

Reports are that the teen and his stepfather had a misunderstanding over the man’s bicycle, which the teen had used, and caused the chain to slip.

As a result, an argument ensued between them and the accused ran into his kitchen, picked up a cutlass, rushed towards the teen and fired about three chops at him.

This caused him to receive injuries to his neck area, and he fell to the ground. The suspect then walked out of the yard and went to the Leonora Police Station, where he reported the matter.