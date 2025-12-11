Man remanded for break-in at Home Affairs Ministry

Neil Medas, called “Shoulders”, a 48-year-old unemployed man of no fixed place of abode, has been charged in connection with five counts of Break and Enter and Larceny, all allegedly committed on Monday December 8, 2025.

Medas, on Wednesday, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charges were read to him.

He is charged with breaking into the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre and three other places.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences and was remanded to prison. The matters were adjourned to January 7, 2026.