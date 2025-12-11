Man remanded for break-in at Home Affairs Ministry

Driver gets $800k bail for allegedly stealing almost $3M worth of items Local Govt Ministry considers park &amp; vendor strip for Skull City  Every police officer must obtain passes in Math and English – Pres. Ali 41.6lbs of marijuana found at Seafield Body found at Bourda Market Minister has no role as tiebreaker in Reg. 10 chairmanship elections – Manickchand
11 December 2025
Neil Medas, called “Shoulders”, a 48-year-old unemployed man of no fixed place of abode, has been charged in connection with five counts of Break and Enter and Larceny, all allegedly committed on Monday December 8, 2025.

Medas, on Wednesday, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charges were read to him.

He is charged with breaking into the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre and three other places.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences and was remanded to prison. The matters were adjourned to January 7, 2026.

