Man remanded for Berbice double murder

L-R: Quacy LaRose, Floyd Moore and the accused, Devon Stanley

Devon Stanley, 32, has been remanded to prison for the murders of 51-year-old Floyd Moore and 34-year-old Quacy LaRose, both of Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Stanley appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Mibicuri Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead.

The accused will have to return to court on February 22 for a police progress report. The matter has been transferred to the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

The murders in question occurred on Saturday last and reportedly stemmed from a triangular love affair.

Reports are that the woman at the centre of the issue is a vendor at the Port Mourant Market.

It was reported that the accused was in the company of the woman at her house at Alness when Moore showed up, and an altercation ensued, resulting in Stanley allegedly chopping the man to death.

Stanley’s sister has since related that her brother explained that he killed the man in self-defence, allegedly that Moore was attacking him with a knife and cutlass whilst he (the accused) was trying to escape on his motorcycle.

It was also reported that as the events unfolded, LaRose, who was present at the time and trying to make peace between the two men, was stabbed.

LaRose was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Moore’s body was removed from the scene hours later.

Stanley had eventually surrendered himself to police. While reportedly admitting to investigators that he stabbed Moore in self-defence, Stanley reported that it was Moore who killed LaRose.

The accused claimed that he and LaRose were good friends and that LaRose was waiting for him in the yard while he was in the woman’s bed.