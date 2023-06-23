Man nabbed with $1.2M worth of cocaine in GT

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has arrested a 25-year-old resident of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD) after he was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

Quinsy Austin was arrested on Tuesday along Princes Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

CANU in a release stated that agents of the unit were conducting an operation in the vicinity of Princes Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown where they observed Austin carrying a plastic bag.

However, the release stated that upon seeing the CANU team, Austin attempted to dispose of the bag.

He was nevertheless intercepted, and the bag was retrieved and searched during which a brick-like parcel containing suspected cocaine was found.

Austin and the package were taken to CANU Headquarters where tests were conducted on the substance which was subsequently confirmed to be that of cocaine.

The cocaine was weighed in the suspect’s presence and amounted to 1.1kg (almost 2.4 lbs.) with a street value of about $ 1.2 million.

Austin remains in custody pending charges.