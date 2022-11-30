Man missing following mudslide at Linden

The aftermath of the mudslide in Linden [Snippet taken from video published by NCN Linden]

A search is currently underway for an excavator operator who is now missing following a mudslide which occurred at Poker Street, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) today.

Missing is Charlie Thakur, 34.

The mudslide was reportedly triggered by a private contractor who was conducting excavation works in the area.

Two houses were said to have been damaged as a result of the disaster. A utility pole was also damaged, causing electricity disruptions in the area.

It is unclear if the missing man is trapped under the debris or if he fled the scene. Investigations are ongoing.