Man medevacked from Port Kaituma after being stabbed

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Man medevacked from Port Kaituma after being stabbed
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has reported that a 24-year-old man is now hospitalised after he was stabbed about his abdomen on Sunday evening. The injured man has been identified as Glenroy Willia…