Man killed in Essequibo Coast accident

A 56-year-old man was killed this morning in a tragic accident at Onderneeming, Eassquibo Coast.

Lincon Moore of Onderneeming Sandpit was travelling in the tray of a pick-up vehicle when he reportedly hit his head on a steel bar and subsequently died.

The incident occurred sometime around 07:30h on the Onderneeming Sandpit Access Road.

INews understands Moore was seated in the tray of the pick-up while the driver was heading onto the Onderneemng Sandpit Road.

Upon passing under a steel bar at the toll gate, a loud sound was heard from the back of the vehicle.

According to the driver, he immediately stopped the vehicle and went to investigate. He found Moore lying motionless in the tray of the vehicle bleeding from his head.

The injured man was rushed to Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

While the body is at the hospital Mortuary awaiting Post Morten Examination, driver of the vehicle is in custody assisting with the investigation.