Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Incident At Roseau – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Emergency responders from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters in Castries responded to a hit-and-run report at Roseau.

The emergency responders received a report on Saturday that a vehicle struck a man at about 8:30 pm.

“The responding crew found an individual who appeared to be in their mid-forties lying on the road side with apparent trauma to their body,” SLFS Communications Officer Stacy Joseph disclosed.

“The individual who was allegedly struck by a vehicle was fully immobilised on a backboard and transferred to the awaiting ambulance,” Joseph said.

– Advertisement –

She said the ambulance transported the male victim to the OKEU Hospital for further care.

The man is understood to have sustained multiple fractures.

Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –