A man was on Sunday evening injured after the car in which he was travelling collided with a minibus owned by the Guyana Police Force at Brickdam and Winter Place, Georgetown. Yismar Morin, 30, of …

The Ministry of Health has announced that a 70-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has died as a result of the novel coronavirus, taking the overall death toll to 513. The country ha…