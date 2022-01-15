Man hospitalised after being struck while crossing Enmore Public Road

A 58-year-old man has been hospitalised with several injuries after he was struck by a motor car on the Enmore, East Coast Demerara, Public Road this morning.

The injured man has been identified as Rajchand Sackiechand of Logwood, Enmore.

The incident occurred sometime around 11:00h today.

Based on information received, the man was attempting to cross the Enmore Public Road, from south to north, and was reportedly “staggering”. At the same time, the car was heading in the western direction.

It was reported that when Sackiechand got to the middle of the road, he allegedly turned back and ended up in the path of the vehicle.

Upon impact, the pedestrian ended up on the front of the car, where he received injuries before falling onto the roadway and was further injured. The man was picked up in an unconscious state by the car driver and public-spirited citizens, and taken to Nabaclis Health Centre.

He was treated by a doctor there and then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention. At GPHC, Sackiechand was admitted with a broken right foot and laceration about his body.

The driver, a resident of Haslington, ECD, was taken into police custody to assist with investigations.