Man gets life sentence for raping schoolgirl

Twenty-three-year-old Roopnarine Mahadeo, a fisherman, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the January 2021 rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Justice Navindra Singh imposed the punishment.

The man was reportedly found guilty of the offence last month, but his sentencing was deferred to December 18.

It was reported that after intense deliberations, a jury from the Demerara High Court found Mahadeo, called Roopchand Mahadeo, guilty as charged of the crime of rape of a child under the age of 16.State Counsels Abiola Lowe, Mikel Puran and Marisa Edwards prosecuted the matter. Mahadeo was defended by Attorney Clyde Forde.

According to the prosecution’s facts, Mahadeo, then 20, raped the child at a house between January 1 and 12, 2021, before taking her to another location.

The teenager’s relatives reported her missing, and ultimately, she was dropped off at the Police Station. Mahadeo had refuted claims that he had abducted and raped the girl in his defence. Before Mahadeo is eligible for parole, he must serve at least 15 years in prison.