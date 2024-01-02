Man found with ganja in underwear at NA Prison

A 29-year-old man from 1015 Kilcoy/Chesney Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice, was caught with 2 grams of marijuana in a parcel stashed in his underwear this morning at the New Amsterdam Prison.

Safraaz Hossein visited the jailhouse at about 10:30hrs to drop off personal items for his brother, Sultun Hossein and was observed acting in a weird manner.

Prison staff became suspicious and upon strip-searching, the officer noticed the contraband in his underpants.

He was immediately arrested and told of the offence. Hossein will appear in court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot lauded the officers for their alertness.