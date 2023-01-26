Man found unresponsive in water near Don Foster’s Dive Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that shortly after 11:30am on January 25, emergency services were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive man in the water off Don Fosters Dive Cayman.

Emergency services responding to the incident included the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and others.

According to the RCIPS, the Coast Guard vessel was able to locate the man and transport him to shore.

The man was then transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The man, who had been out snorkeling prior to being found, is a visitor from the United States.

NewsAmericasNow.com