Man found not guilty of raping 18-Y-0

By a majority verdict, a man was on Tuesday acquitted of a rape charge after a trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and a 12-member jury at the Sexual Offences Court in Demerara.

Tevin Henry, 27, had been on trial for raping an 18-year-old woman on August 4, 2019, but in a majority verdict of 10-2, the jurors found Henry not guilty of the crime. As such, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry discharged him.

The prosecution’s facts are that the then teen girl had been using a fake Instagram profile when a male messaged her and invited her to a pool party. The male sent a taxi to pick her up from home, but instead of taking her to the pool party, the taxi driver took her to a house at the back of Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD), where another man raped her.

Following a police report, Henry had been arrested, charged, and placed on $250,000 bail pending the hearing and determination of his trial.

In his defence, Henry denied committing the act, stating that he was at home on the night in question.

State Counsels Caressa Henry and Paneeta Persaud had appeared for the prosecution.