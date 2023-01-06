Man found in Bloomfield trench dies on arrival at hospital

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a so far unidentified man whose body was found in a trench along the Bloomfield Public Road Corentyne, Berbice in the vicinity of the Thrill Factory.

On Thursday, at about 19:00hrs, police received a telephone call from an unknown person about the discovery of the body.

On arrival at the scene, it was observed that a male of East Indian descent was seen lying on the northern side of the Bloomfield Access Road in a trench.

The body was taken out of the trench in a semi-unconscious state and escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital. At the hospital, the man was seen by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body was examined for physical marks of violence and a dark mark was seen on his left abdomen and blood was seen running out of his left ear.

The body is at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting identification and an autopsy.

NewsAmericasNow.com