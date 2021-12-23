Man found dead on De Hoop Public Road

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body along the De Hoop Public Road, Mahaica, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

The discovery was made at around 01:50h today.

Acting on information received, a party of policemen went to De Hoop Public Road where they observed the unidentified male of East Indian descent who was seen lying naked on the northern side of the said road.

Police said the man had wounds to his forehead and bruises about his body. Additionally, his right eye appeared to be pushed out of its socket and brain matter was seen on the road shoulder.

The body was then escorted to the Mahaciony Cottage Hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival. Further investigations are underway.