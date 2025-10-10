30lbs of cocaine found at Charity Old GuySuCo Dam to become new West Bank–West Coast bypass road Regional offices must be strengthened to efficiently serve citizens - Housing Ministers  8lbs of marijuana found in suitcase shipped from Florida 'Businesses must go beyond profits' - Pres. Ali urges private sector to uplift workers &amp; support sustainable development EYEWITNESS: Collecting…freebies
Local News

Man found dead in Tiger Bay

10 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN
Wilfred Agard

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old man whose body was found in a drain in the community of Tiger Bay, Georgetown.

The victim has been identified as Wilfred Agard, a resident of the community.

This is a developing story…

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Support us

Related News

26 September 2025

Govt orders halt to unauthorised construction of supermarket on Brickdam Street

01 October 2025

Foreigner among trio robbed by gunmen at North Ruimveldt shop

03 October 2025

GCAA signs MoU with Singapore's Aviation Authority to promote collaboration 

06 October 2025

Nurse accused of threatening 12-Y-O granted bail