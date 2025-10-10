Local News
Man found dead in Tiger Bay
10 October 2025
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old man whose body was found in a drain in the community of Tiger Bay, Georgetown.
The victim has been identified as Wilfred Agard, a resident of the community.
This is a developing story…
