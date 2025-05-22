Local News
Man found dead in New Amsterdam market area
02 June 2025
A man identified as 49-year-old Tyrone April was on Saturday found dead in the vicinity of the New Amsterdam Market, Region Six.
The victim had no fixed place of abode, according to the police.
Upon examination of the body, investigators saw partially healed scars, suspected to be from recent injuries, were observed on both knees and elbows.
No other marks of violence were found.
The body is currently awaiting a post-mortem examination.
