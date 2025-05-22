Managing Director of Republic Bank Guyana resigns CAL apologises for use of wrong Guyana map Ensure your gold is sold to legitimate buyers – Min. Bharrat urges indigenous leaders Guyana Global Super League looks to take Champions League T20 vacuum as five teams confirm participation Family of teen killed in Dartmouth accident questions driver’s story, demands thorough probe Guyana assumes Presidency of the UN Security Council
Local News

Man found dead in New Amsterdam market area

02 June 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
A man identified as 49-year-old Tyrone April was on Saturday found dead in the vicinity of the New Amsterdam Market, Region Six.

The victim had no fixed place of abode, according to the police.

Upon examination of the body, investigators saw partially healed scars, suspected to be from recent injuries, were observed on both knees and elbows.

No other marks of violence were found.

The body is currently awaiting a post-mortem examination.

