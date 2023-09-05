Man found dead at Parika mall

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating the alleged murder of 47-year-old Ravi Ramrattan called “Socks”, whose body was found last Saturday in the vicinity of Lotus Mall at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The body was lying on its back and clad in long a pair of black pants, a black jersey, and a reddish bath towel wrapped around it. When examined, chop wounds were seen on the body. A bedsheet, with what appeared to be bloodstains, was also found next to the body.

Police investigations revealed that Ramrattan resided in an abandoned bus located in the vicinity of Courts, Parika, and was a known alcoholic. He was last seen alive on Friday at about 17:00h.

Several persons in the area were questioned, but no useful information was received regarding the injuries seen on Ramrattan’s body.

On Monday, Government Pathologist Dr Nehal Singh performed a post-mortem examination on the man’s body and gave the cause of death as “multiple incise wounds”. Police are continuing their investigations.