The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The crime scene

A man identified as Leon Kum, 29, was this morning found dead in his home at Kilcoy Squatting Area, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

This publication understands that wounds were observed to the victim’s neck and throat area as well as his cheek.

INews understands that so far, several suspects have been taken into police custody.

Details surrounding what transpired remains sketchy but investigations are continuing.