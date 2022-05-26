Man feared dead after boat sinks at Devil Hole, Cuyuni River

A resident of San Martin, Venezuela, identified only as Kelson aka “Cari Cari”, is feared dead following a boat mishap at Devil Hole, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Reports are the boat, in which the man and other occupants were travelling, was crossing the river when the engine experienced mechanical issues.

As a result, the boat capsized in the rapids in the vicinity.

Kelson reportedly went under water and did not surface. A report was made at the Bartica Police Station and an investigation has been launched. Up to press time, the body was yet to be recovered.

Only a few days ago, an ex-Police Officer lost his life after the boat in which he was travelling, along with four others, capsized in the Canje River, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is 29-year-old Kevin France of Manchester Village, Corentyne.

Based on reports received, France, along with two of his cousins, aged 28 and 35, and a 52-year-old man and the boat operator, 62, boarded a 14-foot boat – “Simplicity” – that was powered by a 50-horsepower outboard engine and was heading to Banib along the Canje River.

The men were reportedly heading to the area to check on cattle belonging to a businessman.

However, in the vicinity of New Forest Village, two boats were seen heading in their direction. As the boats passed, the heavy resultant waves caused the boat that they were in to capsize.

Kenton Tyndall, Manley Grant, Paul Tyndall, and Cecil Chisholm managed to swim to shore after which they realised that France was missing. A search was conducted for him, but he was not found. His body was later recovered on what would have been his 30th birthday in the Canje River.