The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

2Pac [in white] arguing with Pauly [in blue]

A bus tout was today fatally stabbed by a colleague during an argument they had over $120.

The dead man has only been identified as “2Pac” while the suspect is known as “Pauly”.

Eyewitnesses told INews that the duo were arguing about $120 when Pauly began to throw objects at 2Pac.

As they continued to fight, Pauly reportedly stabbed 2Pac to the chest.

This is a development story…