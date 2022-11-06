Man fatally stabbed at Lusignan

Police on the East Coast of Demerara are investigating the murder of a so far unidentified Indigenous man who was stabbed and left to bleed out on the road late Saturday night.

The incident occurred sometime around 23:40h at the Lusignan Prison Road, ECD.

A resident of Lusignan Prison Road told investigators that he was at home watching television when he heard loud noises from outside his home. After that, he ventured outside and upon checks made, he observed a male lying motionless on the road.

The body was clad in yellow three-quarter pants and a jersey with what appeared to be stab wounds to the victim’s left side neck, which was bleeding.

The resident said he immediately made contact with the Police. At about 00:20hrs, EMT 14 from the Melanie Fire Station arrived at the scene and at about 00:33hrs, Doctor Durga pronounced the victim dead.

The area was canvassed for CCTV, and cameras were seen in close proximity, which investigators haven’t viewed as yet.

The body is presently lying at the mortuary awaiting identification and Post Mortem Examination.