Man escapes as Police find 43 lbs ganja in Region 10

The marijuana found in the incomplete house

Police ranks from Mackenzie, Aroima and Kwakwani Police Stations in Regional Division #10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) on Friday conducted a River Patrol between Kwakwani Water Front and Wiruni Creek, Berbice River, with the Region’s motor boat.

At about 15:00h, while the ranks were walking on the western bank of Wiruni Creek and were holding discussions with residents of the community, they observed a man jump from an incomplete wooden house and run into the bushes.

The engine found

Ranks gave chase, but the man made good his escape. The ranks went into the incomplete house and found a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems scattered on the floor, while some were in a large black plastic bag. There was also a black, 8Hp Mercury outboard engine on the floor.

The house in which the narcotics was found

Ranks took possession of the suspected Cannabis and the engine. The engine was photographed, marked and lodged at Kwakwani Police Station, while the suspected Cannabis was escorted to Mackenzie Police Station, where it was weighed and amounted to 43 lbs (equivalent to 19,504 grams). The suspected Cannabis was photographed, marked, sealed and lodged, pending further investigations.