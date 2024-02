The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Alex Angoy

A man identified as Alex Angoy last night drowned whilst swimming in the Puruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Angoy resided at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

According to a family member, Angoy and a cousin were swimming in the river when he (Angoy) suddenly disappeared.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.