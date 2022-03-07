Man drowns after boat capsizes in Pomeroon River

A 31-year-old man on Sunday afternoon drowned after the boat in which he was travelling capsized in the Pomeroon River.

Dead is Muneshwar Persaud called “Ravin”, a carpenter of Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

This publication was told that Persaud along with his father-in-law and brother-in-law travelled to Pomeroon in a 10ft wooden boat for a family visit.

At around 17:00h the boat began to “take in” water and eventually submerged as they were returning to the Essequibo Coast.

After the vessel went underwater, the trio began to swim to shore. It was until an hour later that the father-in-law and brother-in-law reached to safety.

At this time, it was realised that Persaud had disappeared.

A search party was launched and the man’s body was pulled from the river. A postmortem will be conducted.