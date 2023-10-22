Man drops bag with gun, ammo after spotting cops at Turkeyen

The gun and ammunition dropped by the suspect

Police are on the hunt for a male who escaped after dropping a bag containing a firearm and matching ammunition at Turkeyen, near the CARICOM Secretariat.

Acting on information received, police ranks on patrol duty went to the location at around 00:10h on Saturday.

On arrival, the officers observed that a party was in full flow on a street running north to south in Turkeyen.

Based on the information received, the cops observed a man clad in a white jersey and blue long pants with a black one-strap bag. Upon seeing the Police, however, the man dropped the black bag and began to run North along the Street, where he made good his escape.

The black bag was recovered by the officers and upon checking it, they discovered one .32 pistol and five (5) rounds of matching ammunition.

Checks were made for the suspect, but he is yet to be located. Investigations continue.