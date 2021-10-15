Man dies after walking into aircraft propeller at Kamarang

A man is now dead after he reportedly walked into an aircraft propeller at the Kamarang Airstrip, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy but INews understands that the plane, a Cessna Caravan, belongs to Air Services Limited (ASL).

The incident occurred at around 15:00hrs.

The dead man has only been identified as “Nigel”. He was going to offload the cargo plane at the time of the horrific accident.

This publication was told that the plane was not “shutting off” when the young man walked into the propeller.

According to information received, the man’s ribcage was sliced open and he reportedly died on the spot.

“His chest was sliced completely open. People could have seen his heart taking its last couple of beats,” an eyewitness said.

Investigators are on scene.