A motorcyclist is now dead following an accident which occurred this morning along the Nigg Public Road, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is Rajendra Andy Khadaroo of Albion, Corentyne, Berbice. He was heading home from the masjid at the time of the accident at around 06:00h.

Reports are that the motorcyclist collided with a motorcar driven by an intoxicated woman who is currently in police custody.

Investigations are ongoing.