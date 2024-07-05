Man crushed to death after allegedly falling off bike on Princes Street

Christopher Beckles

A motorcyclist was this morning crushed to death by a motorcar after he allegedly fell off his bike on Princes Street, Georgetown.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Beckles, 24, of Norton Street, Georgetown. He was the son of the owners of Beck’s Lumber Yard.

While the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has not yet released any information on the accident, this publication was informed that Beckles was travelling along Princes Street when he fell of his bike.

At that moment, a motorcar attached to a popular taxi service, was travelling along the roadway, allegedly at a fast rate, when he ran over Beckles.

As a result, Beckles sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the GPF subsequently released details in the incident, outlining that the car in question was being driven by a 39-year-old man who remains in custody, assisting with the investigation.