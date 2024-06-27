Man confesses to murder of West Canje resident

Dead: Dhanindranauth Surujnauth Mahadeo

Police in Berbice have arrested one person who has since confessed to the murder of a West Canje man.

On June 17, Dhanindranauth Surujnauth Mahadeo, 56, had left his Lot 10 Caracas Vryheid Village, West Canje Berbice home to visit a female friend but never returned.

Two days later, a missing person’s report was filed at Central Police Station in New Amsterdam.

On Saturday last, police received an anonymous call about a body found in a swamp area in Vryheid Village, West Canje.

A team of police officers arrived at the location and discovered a decomposed body in a swamp with dense vegetation, indicating stage three of decomposition.

When the discovery was made, it was believed that he might have been under the influence and instead of heading in an eastern direction to get home, he headed west and ended up in the savannah.

However, an autopsy conducted on the body of Mahadeo by Government Pathologist Dr Vivekanand Bridgemohan gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.

Dr Bridgemohan also found that here was a fractured cranium and a cut to a finger on his left hand.

One person, who was taken into custody, has since admitted to killing Mahadeo.

The suspect told investigators on Thursday that he met Mahadeo, who was on his way home, and started a conversation with him which resulted in an argument.

The 26-year-old man told detectives that he armed himself with a piece of iron and hit Mahadeo several times to different parts of his body.

According to Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus, the man in custody revealed that Mahadeo was able to escape but he subsequently caught up with him and gave him more lashes until he fell unconscious.

The Commander said the suspect is expected to be charged with the capital offence.