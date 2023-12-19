Man conducting road works knocked down and killed by speeding pickup

Man conducting road works knocked down and killed by speeding pickup
The scene of the accident (Snippet taken from video posted by Steve Baul)

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

*Police investigating Fatal Accident at Montrose*

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 022:05 hrs last night (Monday) on the public road at Montrose, East Coast Demerara, which resulted in the death of pedestrian Daniel Mc Calmon, a 29-year-old Construction Worker from West La Penitence, Georgetown.

The accident involved Motor Pickup #PAD 1720 owned by the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and driven by a 44-year-old Driver of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway; Motor Pick-Up #GMM 8060, owned and driven by an 80-year-old of Dasrath Street Triumph Village, East Coast Demerara; and pedestrian Daniel Mc Calmon (now deceased).

Enquiries disclosed that the NIS Pick-Up was proceeding West on the southern carriageway of Montrose Public Road at a fast rate and whilst in the process of negotiating a left turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the centre median of the road. As a result, the vehicle ended up on the northern carriageway and collided with the pedestrian (Mc Calmon), who was doing roadwork alongside the northern carriageway.

As a result of the collision, Mc Calmon was dragged by the pickup vehicle on the northern carriageway and in the process collided with another pickup (#GMM 8060) which was proceeding East on the northern driving lane.

Due to this additional collision, both vehicles received extensive damage and then came to a halt. McCalmon was pinned under pickup #GAD 1720. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and placed into a vehicle which took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor, who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body was later escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on Dwayne Williams, the driver of Motor Pick-Up #PAD 1720 which showed readings of .068 and .071 Micrograms respectively. He remains in police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

 