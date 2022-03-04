Man chopped to death at Baramita,NWD

A businessman was taken into custody following the discovery of the lifeless body of a male at Baramita Line, North West District (NWD) on Thursday in front of his shop. The identity of the dead man has not been confirmed.

Upon the discovery, it was observed that the man’s body bore several deep wounds to the left side face and head.

Based on reports received, on the day in question at about 7:00h, a report was made at the Baramita Police Station and upon arriving at the location, police ranks picked up the man and took him to the Baramita Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was thereafter taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem. Police have since taken the owner of the shop into custody as they make efforts to locate the two individuals with whom the now dead man was last seen.