Man charged with brutal murder of wife

James Lord called ‘Jamesy’, a 34-year-old sawmill operator from Sosedyke, was charged today with the offence of murder committed on Alexis Roxanne Harris, a 29-year-old woman from Free and Easy, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The accused appeared this morning before her Magistrate Rhondell Weever, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison until October 8.

At the time of her death, Harris had been living with her sister, Abiola for the past few months, after she left the Hill Foot, Soesdyke-Linden Highway home she shared with James in an attempt to escape abuse she had been receiving from him.

On September 8, Lord proceeded to Free and Easy under the guise of visiting his children.

While the crime came as a shock to everyone, the woman’s family firmly believes that the murder was premeditated and Lord came with the intent of harming Harris, given that the murder weapon was stashed in his bag.