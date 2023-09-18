Man charged with attempted murder of 10-Y-O & for wounding 12-YO

Zabar Khan, a 42-year-old spray painter of First Street Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has been charged with the attempted murder of a 10-year-old.

He was also charged with the felonious wounding of a 12-year-old.

The man was arrested on September 14, following a social media post of two children being beaten and burnt.

Khan was charged today by ranks of Enmore Police Station for the offence of Attempt to Commit Murder, Contrary to Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charge was read to him, and he pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison.

Khan, during the same court appearance, also answered to a second charge for the offence of Felonious Wounding, Contrary to Section 57 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, committed on a 12-year-old boy.

The next court date, for both charges, is October 31.