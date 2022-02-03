Man charged for killing stepson who was defending mother from abuse



Shawn Bobb Shawn Bobb

Shawn Bobb, 27, a construction worker of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown, was today remanded to prison for the murder of his stepson, 19-year-old Isaiah Edwards.

Bobb appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge of murder which occurred on January 26.

The accused is expected to make his next court appearance on February 11.

Bobb was arrested a few days after committing the act at Helena Number One, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), disguised as a woman.

Edwards, a construction worker, was stabbed to his right hip, allegedly by his step-father.

However, he died days later at the COVID-19 facility at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

His mother was also injured during the ordeal and was hospitalised.

On the night in question, the suspect began to abuse the woman because she had not finished cooking. Police said the man then picked up a knife and began to attack the woman, causing the teenager to intervene.

Both the teen and his mother were wounded during the ordeal. They were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where tests were conducted.

It was revealed that Edwards was infected with the novel coronavirus and as such, he was transferred to the Ocean View facility where he remained until his demise.