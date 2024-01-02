Man caught trying to smuggle drugs in bowl of soup into Camp Street prison

Police ranks stationed at Brickdam in Georgetown have arrested a man who attempted to smuggle marijuana concealed in a bowl of soup into the Camp Street penitentiary.

The man, who was identified as Pradesh Ballkishun of Lot 126 Track ‘A’ Coldigen, East Coast Demerara, visited the prison around 11:30h on January 01, 2024, to drop off personal items for a male prisoner, Kapil Gangaden, who is currently housed there.

While the items were being checked at the self-support area, prison staff discovered the leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana wrap in small plastics and were hidden inside the dumpling of the soup.

The suspect who is said to be cooperating with investigators is likely to be arraigned in court sometime today and is expected to be charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The attempt again at smuggling prompted the Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot to emphasise that smuggling contraband into a correctional facility is a felony that has serious consequences.

He called on both prison officers and civilians to recognise the dangers at which they place themselves, society, and inmates, by engaging in the trade of contraband within the penitentiary’s walls.