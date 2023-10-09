Man busted with gun in crotch during Police operation

A 27-year-old vendor from South Ruimveldt, Georgetown was on Sunday arrested following the discovery of a firearm in his possession.

Police stated that at about 18:13h on the day in question, police acting on information received went to the corner of Princes and Hardina streets, Werk-en-Rust, where contact was made with the suspect

A search was conducted on his person during which one black Taurus .380 Millennium Pro Pistol was found in the crotch of his pants. The firearm also had one magazine but did not have any bullets.

He was asked if he was the holder of a Firearm License, and he replied ‘No’.

The Vendor was then told of the offence committed, arrested, and taken to the Brickdam Police Station pending charges.