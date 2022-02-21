Man busted with $11.6M worth of ganja

A 48-year-old man was on Sunday busted with 85lbs of ganja worth some $11.6M.

Sean Benjamin was driving a motorcar when he was intercepted with the drugs during an operation at Number 59 Village Beach Front, Corentyne, Berbice in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) stopped the motorcar and a search conducted unearthed three bulky packages.

Benjamin, who was the only occupant in the car, was taken to the CANU Headquarters where the substance was tested and confirmed to be cannabis.

CANU said the drugs carry a street value of $11,640,000. Investigations are ongoing.