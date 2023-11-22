Man brutally beats wife, then attempts to burn down house

The mattress that was set on fire

A West Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) man is now on the run after he reportedly locked his wife in their Experiment, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice home and set fire to a mattress inside the house.

Based on reports received, neighbours were on Saturday last forced to break the door to get access to the house and managed to pull the injured woman from the building.

Prior to setting fire to the house, the woman whose name was given as ‘Narisa’ was badly beaten by the suspect who was identified as ‘Raymond’.

This publication understands that the couple were fighting on the streets. The woman was reportedly cuffed, kicked and dragged through the streets thus resulting in her sustaining injuries to the body.

“This is ongoing every day he would be beating her, insulting her and telling her all different kinds of things. On Saturday he was beating her and dragging her on the street,” one neighbour stated.

The meighbour explained that residents pleaded with the suspect to desist from beating the woman. Instead, he dragged her into the house and locked the door before leaving.

“We see fire inside the house and he ride away with his bicycle and gone. He locked her in the house and we break the padlock. Everybody rush and get her out of the house and we out the fire and we sent her to the police station.”