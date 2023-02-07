Man believed to be of unsound mind fatally shot by cops Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man said to be of unsound mind was shot and killed by the police In Havana Arnett Garden shortly after 7 pm on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Peter Francis aka Juki.

It’s not clear what happened but residents claimed they heard explosions and went to investigate and saw Francis suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident triggered anger among citizens who took to the street to protest.

The resident lift Collin smith drive in frustration for the killing

NewsAmericasNow.com