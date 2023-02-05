Man assaulted at bar, suffers head wounds and ends up in hospital Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that shortly after 2:00am on February 4, officers responded to a report of an altercation at a bar on Shedden Road, east of Eastern Avenue.

Officers attended the location and observed a man who appeared to have been assaulted and received a wound to the back of the head. The other persons involved left the location prior to police arrival.

Emergency Services attended the location and transported the man to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for what appear to be serious injuries. He remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contactGeorge Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip