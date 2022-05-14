Home
Man arrested with illegal gun after chase by private security guards
Melanie man hospitalised after being shot
Cops find ganja at ECD house; teen among 2 arrested
Cuba Hotel Death Toll Now At 35
Three Who Died At Sandals Bahamas Resort Were All Sexagenarians
This Caribbean Country Faces A Political Crisis
Future Praised Tems As “Wait For U” Debuts At No. 1 & Creates History For Nigerian Singer
DJ Apologizes To Cardi B For Calling Her Nicki Minaj At NYC Club, Video Went Viral
Omarion Blast Pastor Who Criticized Kevin Samuels Over GoFundMe
GUYANA-WATER-Water company pleased with new growth projection despite billion dollar outstanding consumer debt
JAMAICA-LABOUR-Industrial action by air traffic controllers disrupt services at main international airports
BARBADOS-ECONOMY-IMF says gradual economic recovery has started for Barbados
India bans wheat exports as heat wave hurts crop, domestic prices soar
Analysis: Boris Johnson is picking a Brexit fight at a very risky moment
With eye on China’s zero-Covid chaos, Taiwan seizes chance to open up
Pedestrian killed by truck in Soesdyke-Linden Highway accident
Cuban busted with forged Canadian visa at CJIA
Cummings Lodge businessman robbed
Cops find ganja at ECD house; teen among 2 arrested
Man arrested with illegal gun after chase by private security guards
May 14, 2022
Pedestrian killed by truck in Soesdyke-Linden Highway accident
Cuban busted with forged Canadian visa at CJIA
Cummings Lodge businessman robbed
Cops find ganja at ECD house; teen among 2 arrested
Melanie man hospitalised after being shot
Cops find ganja at ECD house; teen among 2 arrested
GWI pursuing errant commercial entities as over $3B owed
Man arrested with illegal gun after chase by private security guards
Man arrested with illegal gun after chase by private security guards
The content originally appeared on:
INews Guyana
A 30-year-old man of Timehri, East Bank Demerara is now in police custody after he was caught with a .32 pistol. He was aapprehended at about 02:00h today at Croal Street, Georgetown by three priva…
