Man arrested with cocaine, ganja at Triumph

Police ranks in Regional Division #4C (East Coast Demerara) on Friday arrested a man after he was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and marijuana.

Reports are that the ranks conducted a cordon and search exercise at a Surat Drive, Triumph, ECD house, where upon arrival, a male was seen throwing two white bottles over a fence.

The bottles were retrieved opened and one was found containing 41 ziplock parcels of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Meanwhile, the other bottle contained five cream rocklike substances suspected to be cocaine.

The male was arrested and escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence which amounted to 49 grams and the suspected cocaine weighed 1 gram.

He was placed in custody pending charges.