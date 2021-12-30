Man arrested for shooting 80-Y-O woman

An 80-year-old woman of 72 Miles Potaro Road, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was on the evening of Christmas shot by a drunken man who has since been arrested.

Injured is Agnes Peters.

Reports are that at around 21:00hrs, the victim’s husband observed the suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, consuming alcohol.

Some ten minutes later, when the victim and her husband retired to their camp, they heard three loud explosions. They immediately realised that Agnes was shot to her right shoulder.

The duo quickly sought refuge and the Toshao Jermin Welcome reportedly apprehended the suspect and confiscated the gun.

The couple was then taken to the Bartica Hospital where the woman was admitted in a stable condition.

The 44-year-old suspect was placed in custody while the weapon, a 20 gauge single barrel shotgun was lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.