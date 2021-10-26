Man arrested for raping girl in 2016

A 34-year-old man who was wanted for raping a girl in 2016 has finally been arrested.

The suspect was arrested at around 17:00hrs on Monday at the Diamond Housing Scheme Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

On the date and time mentioned, a party of policemen from the Golden Grove/Diamond Police Station on a vehicle patrol came upon the suspect who is wanted for the offence of rape which occurred Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

As such, he was arrested and placed into custody at Golden Grove/Diamond Police Station and will be transferred to Region Two for the continuation of the matter.