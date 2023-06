The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Police are investigating the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl by a twenty-five-year-old man.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 19, 2023 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The victim reported what had transpired to relatives who reported the matter to the police on June 20, 2023 and the suspect was arrested after admitting to the act.

Police said charges are pending.