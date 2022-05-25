Man arrested for possession of 2 grams of marijuana

A 21-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested after he was found to have two grams of marijuana in his possession.

The incident occurred at around 23:30h at Block 22, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Police said ranks in the division observed a group of men “ganging up” at a corner and as such, they approached and conducted a search on the individuals.

A 21-year-old miner was searched and was found to have two plastic bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems that were suspected to be marijuana.

The young man was told of the offence committed, cautioned, and admitted that he uses the drugs for his personal use.

He was arrested and escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station with the suspected cannabis which was weighed in his presence and it amounted to two grams.

The man was placed in custody pending charges.